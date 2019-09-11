Nick Starkel on the mic before first Razorback start

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday will mark Nick Starkel’s first start with the Razorbacks.
He was 17 of 24 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown last week. The grad transfer was one of the bright spots as Arkansas dropped the SEC opener at Ole Miss. Starkel met the press in Fayetteville Tuesday evening.
“I’ve really just been preparing the same," Starkel said. "I have a little bit more say in the gameplan, which is really big for me because everything that I 100 percent know, and it’s something that these receivers know 100 percent as well. So if you know something 100 percent, then you’ll play really fast, rather than second guessing yourself, do I do this or do I do that. That’s what we’re really looking for this week, is to play fast. I don’t think I have a short leash right now with Coach Morris, he has full trust in me, Coach Craddock has full trust in me, all the coaches do.”
Arkansas hosts Colorado State Saturday afternoon at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm on the SEC Network.
