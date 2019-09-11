Prayer, unity in remembering 9/11 during event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trumpet rings down the mall corridor as many had a hand over their heart, as they remember Sept. 11, 2001.
The impact following Sept. 11, 2001 has left a mark on our nation for many years.
Jeremy Frakes with the Jonesboro Elks Lodge held Wednesday’s event to keep the memory of those lives lost.
“It’s important we remember events like that to keep in perspective the freedoms we enjoy in our country and that at times, they will come at a cost,” he said.
The speaker at the event, Rev. Stuart Hoke, said the event left an impact on him.
“I was eye-witness to the events of 9/11,” he said. “I worked in New York City in a church, 150 yards away from the South Tower. I watched it being hit by the second plane that attacked and I was present for all of the rescue efforts for the next eight years.”
At the ceremony, he was happy to share his story
“I’ve had a great opportunity over the years to talk about this event, and not only to describe what an eyewitness viewed, but to talk about redemption,” he said.
He said he felt all faiths were in unity that day and he hopes his story reaches many.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.