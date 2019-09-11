Red Wolves volleyball prepares for A-State Invitational

By Chris Hudgison | September 11, 2019 at 6:36 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 6:58 PM
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While Arkansas State football is on the road this weekend, you can catch some Red Wolves volleyball.

They open their home slate Thursday night with the A-State Invitational. Santiago Restrepo’s crew had final preparations Wednesday afternoon. They’re off to a 4 and 2 start in 2019.

A-State Invitational (First National Bank Arena)

Thursday 6:30pm: Arkansas State (4-2) vs. Stephen F. Austin (7-0)

Friday 6:30pm: Arkansas State vs. Rice

Saturday 1:30pm: Arkansas State vs. UAPB

