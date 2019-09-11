Region 8 Salutes: Airman Colby L. Lonon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Congratulations to U.S. Air Force Airman Colby L. Lonon.
He recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
Lonon, who is the son of Nancy S. Bishop of Paragould, completed an intensive 8-week program in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
In addition to completing basic training, Lonon earned four credits toward an applied science associate degree.
Lonon graduated Greene County Tech High School in 2015.
