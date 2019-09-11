Sikeston officials remember sacrifices from first responders on 9/11 with walk

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Many communities in the Heartland and around the country are remembering the events of 9/11.
In Sikeston multiple first responder departments took part in a walk down from Walmart to Fire Station 2.
The walk is their way of reminding people of the sacrifices made by first responders not just on September 11th, but everyday.
“To be so dedicated to a job that you would sacrifice your life for others, people you don’t know, it’s important. You know it was a terrible day and we want to remember and honor those that went through that.” said Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen.
Many people lined the streets to show their support for the walk.
