Silver alert issued for Independence County woman

A sliver alert has been issued for Connie L. Jennings of Southside. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A silver alert was activated Tuesday night for a missing woman from Independence County.

Arkansas State Police said that Connie L. Jennings, 55, of Southside was last seen Sept. 3.

She was wearing a light colored blouse and dark colored capris.

She is 5′ 3″, weighing 118 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes, and a brown complexion.

She may be traveling in a 2008 Chevrolet Avero with Arkansas license plate number 044 YCP.

Anyone with information of Jennings’ whereabouts is asked to call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838.

