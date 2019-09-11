Silver alert issued for Independence County woman

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A silver alert was activated Tuesday night for a missing woman from Independence County.
Arkansas State Police said that Connie L. Jennings, 55, of Southside was last seen Sept. 3.
She was wearing a light colored blouse and dark colored capris.
She is 5′ 3″, weighing 118 pounds, with brown shoulder length hair, brown eyes, and a brown complexion.
She may be traveling in a 2008 Chevrolet Avero with Arkansas license plate number 044 YCP.
Anyone with information of Jennings’ whereabouts is asked to call the Independence County Sheriff’s Office at 870-793-8838.
