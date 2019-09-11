Coroner called to scene of ‘very serious crash’ on Highway 63

PORTIA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County coroner, according to authorities, has been called to the scene of a crash in Portia which shut down Highway 63.
Jeff Presley, Jonesboro & Craighead County E911 director, says the crash is “very serious” and that at least one person was entrapped.
Just minutes after reporting the crash, Presley stated that the coroner had been called to the scene.
The crash happened around 11:40 a.m., shutting down the highway.
Motorists, if possible, should avoid this area and yield to responding emergency vehicles.
Arkansas State Police, as well as the Hoxie Police Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are responding.
Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates when they become available.
