West Memphis letter carrier sentenced to federal prison in “Money Don’t Sleep” probe

“Shaw, while working as a postal employee, would assist drug distributors by helping them locate and divert packages. In particular, on January 27, 2017, a package was on its way to West Memphis from Moreno Valley, California. Law enforcement was tracking this package as part of their investigation,” the media release noted. “Once agents intercepted the package, DEA deployed a canine, who alerted to the presence of narcotics in the package. Agents obtained a search warrant, which revealed over 2,500 grams of methamphetamine in the package.”