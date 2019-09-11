West Memphis letter carrier sentenced to federal prison in “Money Don’t Sleep” probe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A package with over 2,500 grams of meth being sent from southern California to West Memphis has a letter carrier facing a 90-month sentence in federal prison, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
According to a media release from the United States Attorney’s Office in Little Rock, Hayward Cleavon Shaw, 44, of West Memphis was sentenced to the prison term by U.S. District Judge James M. Moody during a court session in Little Rock.
Shaw’s arrest was part of a DEA/West Memphis police investigation, called “Operation Money Don’t Sleep.”
Prosecutors said the investigation, which is ongoing, looked at a variety of things.
“The goal of the operation is to identify and dismantle multiple drug trafficking organizations that distribute cocaine and methamphetamine,” prosecutors said in the media release.
Investigators began looking at Shaw, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute meth.
“Shaw, while working as a postal employee, would assist drug distributors by helping them locate and divert packages. In particular, on January 27, 2017, a package was on its way to West Memphis from Moreno Valley, California. Law enforcement was tracking this package as part of their investigation,” the media release noted. “Once agents intercepted the package, DEA deployed a canine, who alerted to the presence of narcotics in the package. Agents obtained a search warrant, which revealed over 2,500 grams of methamphetamine in the package.”
At least 50 people were arrested in July 2017 as part of the investigation, while 22 more people were arrested in June 2019.
In addition to the prison sentence, Shaw was given two years of supervised release after completing the prison sentence.
