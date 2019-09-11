Woman killed in Sharp County crash

EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Sharp County woman died early Wednesday after a one-vehicle crash on Highway 167, according to a preliminary fatal crash summary from the Arkansas State Police.
Nicole Richardson, 33, of Evening Shade was going south in a 2012 Hyundai on Highway 167 around 1:15 a.m. Sept. 11 when the crash happened.
ASP said the vehicle left the road on the west side and struck the north edge of a driveway at a bank. From there, the vehicle traveled several feet in the air, struck the ground and began to roll.
Both the weather and road was clear at the time of the crash, ASP said.
