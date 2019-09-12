Arkansas State defense embracing challenge vs. #3 Georgia

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The scarlet and black will be in the spotlight between the hedges. One Red Wolf received national accolades earlier this week.
Jeremy Smith landed on the PFF College National Team of the Week. He had a pick six in the win at UNLV. “It felt like old times,” Smith said. “I used to play a lot of offense back in high school, having the ball in my hands just felt familiar. So it was fun.”
We also asked #24 about the challenge this week against a national title contender
“We gotta be gap sound, we gotta be technically sound, we’re really just playing against ourselves, if I’m going to be honest,” Smith said. “They’re going to give us some opportunities, we just gotta capitalize. So it’s just us playing us. It’s a great opportunity, a chance for scouts to get out there and see, just go out there and know you’re playing against some of the best in the country, and just give it your all. I’m looking forward to it.”
William Bradley-King is off to a great start in 2019. He’s tied for 6th in FBS with 3 sacks this season. One of those was a strip sack against SMU that resulted in a safety. The All-Sun Belt defensive end is embracing Saturday’s against a national title contender.
“SEC ball is like mistake free ball,” Bradley-King said. “Just executing the gameplan will help us come out of this game victorious. To slow down an offense? Just be distruptive. Game 1: We had a lot of minor mistakes, and usually after gamedays we go into the film room and look at everything that we messed up on. Game 2: We executed the gameplan more. We still had minor mistakes, but that’s something we gotta learn from, keep learning from.”
Arkansas State faces #3 Georgia Saturday at 11:00am. You can watch the game on ESPN2.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.