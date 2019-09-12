Arkansas State football coach Blake Anderson appeared on Paul Finebaum Show Thursday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football and Blake Anderson are getting more national attention.
ESPN’s David Hale profiled the head coach and his late wife Wendy Thursday morning, the leader of A-State pigskin was on the Paul Finebaum Show Thursday afternoon. You can listen to the entire segment here.
Coach talked faith, family, and football. Anderson’s story has certainly touched the nation. Fans going to Saturday’s game in Athens are being urged to #WearPinkForWendy in honor of Wendy Anderson. She passed away August 19th after a two year battle with breast cancer. Blake took a leave of absence and returned last week, inspiring the Red Wolves in their win at UNLV.
Arkansas State will face #3 Georgia Saturday at 11:00am. You can watch the Red Wolves and Bulldogs matchup on ESPN2.
