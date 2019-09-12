Cargo plane stopped in Millington hours before fatal crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WMC) - Two people were killed when a cargo plane crashed in Toledo, Ohio early Wednesday morning.
The cargo plane landed at the Millington Airport around 10 p.m. Tuesday and departed about an hour later.
Four hours later, the cargo plane. carrying two passengers, crashed into a semi-truck lot in Toledo.
The truck parking lot is not far from the Toledo Express Airport.
Police say the Convair 440 landed on at least two semi-trucks, causing a large fire.
When first responders arrived on scene the plane was engulfed.
“It was a normal fuel stop. That aircraft is piloted by two individuals, a pilot and a co-pilot,” said Roy Remington, Millington-Memphis Airport executive director. “For a cargo operator like them, hauling automotive parts in a medium-sized aircraft, we just make a lot of sense as a fuel stop for that aircraft.”
Toledo airport police said there was no mayday call from the plane and the first call they got was for the crash, itself.
Thankfully, there was no one in the truck lot when the plane crashed.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.
The names of the two people onboard the plane have not been released.
