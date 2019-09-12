Courthouse roof restorations in final phase

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A project at the Lawrence County Courthouse that has been years in the making is finally in its final phase.
The county has been working on replacing the courthouse roof for at least four years.
County Judge John Thomison said the work has been done in three phases, all with the help of grants from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program.
The courthouse was built back in the 1960′s and Judge Thomison said the restoration will fix a lot of issues they’ve run into in recent years.
“We’ve fought leaks, we’ve fought other problems with a 50-year-old flat roof,” said Thomison. “And we’re just going to be able to relax and be able to react to other things and not have to worry about our roof.”
The grant for the final phase of the restoration was over $200,000.
The new roof will also have a small elevation to help with drainage and leak issues in the future.
They hope to have the restorations completed by the fall.
