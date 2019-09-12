FFN Game of the Week preview: Corning

FFN Game of the Week preview: Corning
By Chris Hudgison | September 11, 2019 at 10:07 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 10:51 PM

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a Clay County clash. 0-1 Rector travels to 1-0 Corning in the Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Bobcat Stadium. These rivals faced off last week, the Bobcats won 30-8 to snap a 42 game losing streak dating back to 2014. The skid was the longest in Arkansas.

Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he visited Corning practice Wednesday afternoon. Larry Treadway’s crew look for their first 2-0 start since 2007.

It’s one of 14 games we’re spotlighting in Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 3 (September 13th)

Rector at Corning (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Conway

Mountain Home at Nettleton

Rivercrest at Valley View

Westside at Hoxie

Greene County Tech at Newport

Pocahontas at Paragould

EPC at Walnut Ridge

Gosnell at Osceola

Marked Tree at Manila

Des Arc at McCrory

LR Episcopal at Augusta

Wynne at Arkadelphia (Thursday)

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.