FFN Game of the Week preview: Rector

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a Clay County clash. 0-1 Rector travels to 1-0 Corning in the Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Bobcat Stadium.
Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he visited Cougar practice Wednesday afternoon. Dave Hendrix’s crew look to rebound after falling in the season opener last week.
It’s one of 14 games we’re spotlighting in Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 3 (September 13th)
Rector at Corning (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at Conway
Mountain Home at Nettleton
Rivercrest at Valley View
Westside at Hoxie
Greene County Tech at Newport
Pocahontas at Paragould
EPC at Walnut Ridge
Gosnell at Osceola
Marked Tree at Manila
Des Arc at McCrory
LR Episcopal at Augusta
Wynne at Arkadelphia (Thursday)
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.