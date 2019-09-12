FFN Game of the Week preview: Rector

By Chris Hudgison | September 12, 2019 at 4:22 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 4:22 PM

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a Clay County clash. 0-1 Rector travels to 1-0 Corning in the Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Bobcat Stadium.

Matthew Schwartz will cover the matchup, he visited Cougar practice Wednesday afternoon. Dave Hendrix’s crew look to rebound after falling in the season opener last week.

It’s one of 14 games we’re spotlighting in Week 2 of Football Friday Night. Watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, & on the Region 8 News app.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 3 (September 13th)

Rector at Corning (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Conway

Mountain Home at Nettleton

Rivercrest at Valley View

Westside at Hoxie

Greene County Tech at Newport

Pocahontas at Paragould

EPC at Walnut Ridge

Gosnell at Osceola

Marked Tree at Manila

Des Arc at McCrory

LR Episcopal at Augusta

Wynne at Arkadelphia (Thursday)

