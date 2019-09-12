Friday night lights will have added security for ‘Hero Night’

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday night lights will have a little more security this week in Newport.
District officials have decided they will add additional officers and wand everyone that will walk through the gates for their Hero Night on Friday.
The school plans to honor former/active military, law enforcement, Fire/EMS, first-responders and even someone through an award named for fallen LT. Patrick Weatherford.
This is the first time that fans will be wanded with a security scanner and it has many questioning why. However, Superintendent Brett Bunch says it’s for everyone’s safety.
“This week is National Suicide Awareness Week, today’s 9/11 and when you look at both of those together, we are honoring our protect and serve folks on Friday night at our football game. In order to do that and to be safe, we have decided to add a little security and to wand people as they’re coming in the game, just for everyone’s protection,” Bunch said.
Bunch does not want the bigger picture to get lost. He says it’s a night to honor those who protect us.
The Greyhounds play the Greene County Tech Golden Eagles Friday. There will be a honor presentation at 6:30 p.m. and a halftime presentation.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.