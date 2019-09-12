Glen Sain hosts First Responder Appreciation Day

Glen Sain hosts First Responder Appreciation Day
The Glen Sain GM and Ford dealerships celebrated a First Responder Appreciation Day Wednesday with a cookout at its dealerships in Rector, Kennett and Paragould. Also, emergency helicopters landed at the dealerships in Kennett and Paragould. (Source: Mike Benson)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 11, 2019 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated September 11 at 8:27 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An area car dealership hosted an event Wednesday to thank first responders for their service in the community.

Officials with Glen Sain GM and Ford dealerships celebrated their 3rd annual First Responder Appreciation Day with events at their dealerships in Rector, Kennett and Paragould.

Glen Sain hosts First Responder Appreciation Day
Glen Sain hosts First Responder Appreciation Day (Source: Mike Benson)

Donuts were delivered to police, fire and EMT stations in the area, while a lunch cookout was held at the dealerships in Rector, Kennett and Paragould.

Also, emergency response helicopters landed at the dealerships in Kennett and Paragould, officials said.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.