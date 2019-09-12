JHS alum Logan Nutt hired as Crowley’s Ridge College assistant coach

Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
Crowley’s Ridge College Men’s Basketball has added Logan Nutt to their coaching staff for the upcoming season. Nutt will replace former Pioneer Assistant Coach Quin Cooper.
Nutt most recently was the Head Coach at Doniphan High School in Missouri for two seasons. He was named 2017 Ozark Foothills Conference Coach of the Year after Doniphan finished with a record of 16-11. His 2017-18 team finished 13-16 overall and a second place District finish on the season.
Nutt also spent two seasons at Woodland High School in Marble Hill, MO, and one season as an Assistant Coach at Culver-Stockton College. He spent the 2012-2013 season as the Graduate Assistant Coach at Southeast Missouri State University.
“I really am excited to add Logan Nutt to the Pioneer basketball program,” said Crowley’s Ridge College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Perkins. “He brings a great background, knowledge and experience with him that will benefit our players.”
Coach Nutt completed his graduate work in 2013 and his undergraduate degree in 2011 both at Southeast Missouri State.
Nutt is a native of Jonesboro and a 2007 graduate of Jonesboro High School where he helped to lead the Hurricans basketball team to a State Championship. He played his college basketball first at Arkansas State University where his father was Head Coach Dickey Nutt. He also spent time playing at Missouri State – West Plains, the University of Mississippi, and then Southeast Missouri State where he played again for his father.
“I am extremely blessed and excited to be a part of the Crowley’s Ridge family,” said Coach Nutt. “I am looking forward to working with all current and future Pioneers.”
Nutt will be replacing Quin Cooper on the Pioneer basketball staff. Cooper has signed a professional playing contract with DePiro Basketball Club on the southern European island of Malta. Cooper has been with Crowley’s Ridge College for the past two seasons as Assistant Basketball Coach and Head Cross Country Coach.
