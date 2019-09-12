JPD: Overall crime down, crimes against persons up in August

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Police Department's monthly report showed an increase in crimes against a person.
The report stated overall crime decreased 2% from Aug. 2018 to Aug. 2019.
However, whenever it came to crimes targeting people, the report showed a 59% increase.
Most of these offenses are aggravated assault, which went up from 26 in 2018 to 40 in 2019.
Robbery offenses also had a 7-case increase in August, while rape stayed the same with 4 cases in both 2018 and 2019.
The report also had property crimes with a 1% decrease.
To look at that more closely, you can click for the report here.
