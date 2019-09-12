Man faces theft, fraud charges in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man is in trouble with the law after police say he went to all three Jonesboro area Walgreens’ stores and used Visa cards in an apparent scam to get money, according to Jonesboro police.
Tilmen Thomson was arrested Sept. 9 after Jonesboro police went to the stores on South Caraway Road, East Highland Drive and Red Wolf Boulevard.
According to a probable cause affidavit, an employee on South Caraway Road told police that two people entered the store around 7:05 p.m. Sept. 9.
“Suspect 1 distracted the cashier while another suspect scanned a Visa car and put $400 on it. He then reached over to hit cash out on the register, which made the system believe that the card was paid for in cash and completed the transaction,” the affidavit noted.
Then, the second suspect went to the store on East Highland Drive.
“Suspect 2 entered the business and performed a ‘cash out’ scam with the cashier. This transaction was for drinks and Visa cards, totaling $717.13,” the affidavit noted. “As he was leaving, Thomson entered and attempted the same scam but was unsuccessful.”
Also, Thompson and the other suspect went to the store on Red Wolf around 8:30 p.m., police said.
“They both selected Visa cards as well as drinks and ‘cash out’ scams were completed for $1,392.23. A few minutes later, Suspect 2 entered the business and made two transactions for drinks and Visa cards for $672.99,” the affidavit said.
Thomson was later found at a Walgreens in Paragould and taken into custody, police said.
Thomson was arrested on suspicion of theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, computer fraud and engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise.
A $15,000 bond was set for Thomson, who will appear Oct. 22 in circuit court.
