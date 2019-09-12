Man sentenced to life in prison on rape charge

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him Wednesday of rape.
According to a media release from Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington, Jerry Wayne McKee, 63, of Paragould was on trial this week in connection with the case.
McKee was arrested by Paragould police in Aug. 2018 on suspicion of rape. Police said at the time that the Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline received a referral about the 11-year-old victim.
Police also said McKee “gave a self-incriminating statement” during an interview.
On Wednesday, the jury of seven men and five women convicted McKee and recommended a life sentence.
McKee received the life sentence in the Arkansas Department of Correction, with Circuit Judge Barbara Halsey following the jury’s recommendation, Ellington said.
In the media release, prosecutor Thomas Young, who prosecuted the case with deputy prosecutor Adam Butler, said the victim was heroic.
“Our victim was very brave and showed great strength in her willingness to testify. Adam and I are amazed by her courage,” Young said.
