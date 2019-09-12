Offices stocked with vaccines ahead of flu season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flu season is coming soon, as fall is right around the corner.
Several pharmacies and doctor's offices have the flu shot now, but it's recommended you wait before getting it.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the best time to get the flu shot is the first week of October. Dr. Farah Cardosi at Methodist said her patients have already been asking for it.
The CDC said between 162 and 169 million doses of the vaccine will be produces for flu season, which typically lasts from November to March.
"We see the flu peak between December and February," Dr. Cardosi said. "You body needs about two weeks to develop the antibodies to fight off the flu."
Symptoms of the flu include fever, nausea, fatigue and body aches. If you have these symptoms, see a doctor and stay home until 24 hours after your last fever spike to prevent from spreading it.
