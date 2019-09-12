Sept. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Like the past few mornings, light and patchy fog is expected to develop in the river valleys.
Temperatures fell into the upper 60s and lower 70s in most areas overnight.
Skies are clear early today.
Only minor changes were needed to the forecast.
Expect plentiful sunshine today with highs returning to the mid 90s and a heat index near 100.
Tonight, lows fall into the low 70s again.
The ridge will remain a primary player in our weather pattern again tomorrow. Temperatures will again warm into the mid 90s
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
News Headlines
Did you feel it? A 3.7 magnitude quake hit parts of Region 8 early Thursday morning.
According to the latest report from the Jonesboro Police Department, overall crime is down but crimes against people are way up.
One minor died and another was injured in a crash Wednesday that shut down Highway 63 in Portia.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.