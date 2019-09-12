Sikeston DPS employee on administrative leave following social media posts

By Jasmine Adams | September 12, 2019 at 11:09 AM CDT - Updated September 12 at 12:34 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - An employee with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety has been placed on administrative leave.

Chief James McMillen said a complaint was made in reference to a social media post made by the employee.

The citizen who made the complaint had concerns about the employee’s alleged inflammatory statements on Facebook and him being employed with the city.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said they sent copies of the comments to department officials, leading to the investigation.

They released a statement on Thursday.

“We thank Sikeston Department of Public Safety officials for taking this matter seriously and acting promptly to take initial action pending the results of their investigation. This incident is yet another example of the rise in anti-Muslim bigotry we have witnessed in the current toxic and divisive political environment.”
CAIR-Missouri Executive Director Faizan Syed

According to the group, the comments included: “I get to choose whom I dislike and it just so happens to be all muslims [sic] and their beliefs.”

They said other comments included calling for the deportation of American Muslims and calling the Quran, “filthy koran [sic],” and Islam a “filthy religion.”

Chief McMillen said he has reviewed the statements.

The employee is on administrative leave pending the investigation of this matter.

McMillen said he is taking the complaint very seriously.

