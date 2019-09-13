Accused Southaven Walmart shooter appears in court for the first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing two Southaven Walmart managers and shooting an officer walked into a courtroom for the first time Friday.
Martez Abram is currently being held in Shelby County, where he was hospitalized after being shot by police during the incident.
Abram has been in Memphis since the shooting. Most of that time was spent at Regional One where he was recovering from gunshot wounds.
He even appeared in front of a judge for his initial court appearance via video from his hospital bed.
Now he's headed back to Mississippi.
Abram has been released from the hospital and has been in the Shelby County Jail.
He appeared in person in front of Judge Louis Montessi Friday where he told the judge he will waive any extradition hearing. That means he’s agreeing to be extradited to Southaven where the shooting he’s charged in happened.
In July, police say Abram went in to the Walmart there and shot and killed two employees.
While leaving the store, police say Abram shot a Southaven Police officer and then was shot in return.
Judge Montessi said Mississippi authorities were alerted to Abram's decision immediately after.
So, Abram's next court appearance will be in DeSoto County.
District Attorney John Champion says his next step is getting ready for trial.
Abram is facing two murder charges.
