Arkansas State bowling adds Thashaina Seraus to coaching staff

Arkansas State head bowling coach Justin Kostick announced the addition of Thashaina Seraus to his staff as an Assistant coach.
Seraus attended the University of Aruba in 2013 before receiving a scholarship from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Seraus earned team captain honors for two consecutive years after leading UMES to the NCAA tournament and the USBC championships.
“We are getting someone with international and professional experience in Thashaina,” said A-State head bowling coach Justin Kostick. “Her NCAA experience is a great edition to the Arkansas State bowling staff. I am confident that Thashaina will be able to help with international recruiting because of her background and experience in international competition.
Seraus won back-to-back UMES female athlete of the year honors in 2017 and 2018. She was a two-time first team NTCA All-American selection and was a second-team All-American. In 2017, She earned MEAC Blower of the year honors, was a first team All-MEAC honoree, and was named an MEAC Outstanding Performer.
An Aruba Islander native, Seraus finished runner-up at the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Pepsi Lincoln Open which was broadcast on ESPN. Seraus also won gold and bronze medal at the Central American Games in 2018. She won gold in the Single Event PABCON Champion of Champions in Rio De Janeiro. In the same year, she earned silver in doubles and bronze in the Master Event.
She received athlete of the year three times for Aruba and also won a silver medal in doubles at the PABCON women’s championship in 2014 and 2016. Seraus earned a sixth-place finish at the 49th Qubica AMF World Cup in 2013.
This year, Seraus finished seventh at the PWBA Sonoma Country open and also earned a fifth-place finish at the Pan American games.
