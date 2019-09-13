Arkansas State soccer falls to Murray State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
The Arkansas State Soccer team struggled to get things going offensively, as it dropped a 3-1 contest to Murray State, Friday evening at Cutchin Field.
Following the loss, Arkansas State fell to 3-3 on the year, while the Racers improved to 3-4 on the season.
Manchester, Mo., Native Sarah Sodoma found the back of the net in the 53rd minute when she launched a perfect unassisted ball from the corner to give the Red Wolves a 1-0 lead over Murray State. The junior lead the offensive efforts for Arkansas State, as she took four shots on the match three of which were on goal.
The Racers countered about a minute later, in the 54th minute, off the foot Lauren Payne as Miyah Watford was credited with the assists. The Racers added insurance in the 69th minute with a goal by Miyah Watford as she led the Racers offensively with five shots on goal and six shots on the match.
Junior goal keeper Megan McClure made six saves on the match, as Murray State outshot the Red Wolves 13-8. The Racers earned nine shots on goal compared to Arkansas State’s six, as Murray State took six corners compared to the Scarlet and Black’s four.
Murray State added another goal in the 86th minute to build a 3-1 advantage over the Red Wolves.
Arkansas State will return to action Sunday, Sept. 15 when it hosts Southeast Missouri State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
