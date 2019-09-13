Arrests, investigations continue in internet stalking of a child cases

DALLAS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigator Chuck Barker with the Dallas County Sheriff’s office has spent months investigating an internet stalking of a child case, leading to as many as 40 arrests.
Recently, Barker said he saw a very difficult case.
“I wish this case never came across my desk,” Barker told content partner KARK.
The case involved 13 and 15-year-old victims that authorities say were connected to two men, who abused them for two days in motels in Fordyce.
“This the reality, this is what’s going on out there,” Barker said, noting a mandated reporter contacted Arkansas State Police.
The investigation led to Jerry Marshall, 28, and Nicholas Robinson, 27, of Fordyce being arrested on suspicion of rape and internet stalking of a child.
Earlier this week, officials said the two men reportedly lured the two minors into a vehicle, engaged in a shootout while the minors were in the vehicle, engaged in drug use and unprotected sex with the minors, KARK reported.
Barker said law enforcement is working on a state and local level on the issue and that work being done can only be strengthened at home.
An after-school program is also being created for students and parents to educate people on the issue.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.