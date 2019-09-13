Attorney, one other man face extortion charges in Dyer Co., Tenn.

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two men of Dyersburg, Tennessee are facing extortion charges following an investigation.
TBI officials said an investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of an attorney and another man.
Kelly Law Firm attorney Sam Kelly, 50, was booked into the Dyer County Jail on one count of Extortion and one count of Resisting Arrest on $3,500 bond.
Mark Morgan, 61, was booked into the Dyer County Jail on one count of Extortion. His bond will be set during his first court appearance.
29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman requested that the TBI join an investigation of extortion reported to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.
During the course of the investigation, the two men were identified as people attempting extort money from an individual in exchange for alleged information about an ongoing criminal investigation.
TBI officials said agents and investigators arranged a meeting during which the victim and suspects could exchange money for the alleged information.
Kelly and Morgan were taken into custody when they left the meeting with the money.
The Dyersburg Police Department and 29th Judicial Drug Task Force assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.