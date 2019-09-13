Car plows into family’s home, driver hospitalized

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas woman will need to buy a new couch…and a front wall…after a car plowed through her home.
Jessica Rios said her husband and baby were asleep on the couch early Friday morning when a car crashed through the wall.
She said it happened just before 12:30 a.m. at her home on Betty Lynn Street in Osceola.
The driver, who has not been identified, apparently hit the mailbox and drove through the family’s front yard before slamming into their den.
Rios told Region 8 News her husband and one-year-old son were okay, but the driver had to be airlifted to a Memphis hospital.
