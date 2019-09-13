Career day for elementary students held in Marked Tree

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - It was an opportunity for Marked Tree Elementary School students to learn about what the future may hold, with a local college campus working to talk with children.
Arkansas State University-Newport hosted a career day Thursday at Marked Tree Elementary School.
The career day, part of the Moving Marked Tree Forward Initiative, allowed the students to learn about eight of the campus’ technical programs on display.
Students had the opportunity to learn about nursing, computer networking, surgical tech and advanced welding manufacturing at the event, with officials saying the career fields are high paying and are in high demand.
