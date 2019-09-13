Details released in Mallett DWI case

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas Razorback quarterback accused of DWI earlier this week had “bloodshot watery eyes and could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his persons,” Springdale police said in a report released to a Northwest Arkansas television station.
According to a report from KNWA, Ryan Mallett was arrested Sept. 10 after Springdale police went to a two-vehicle crash on New Hope Drive.
“Police stated the driver of the red car, traveling west on New Hope Road told police: 'a silver truck crest the hill in front him, heading straight for him in his lane ... to avoid a head-on collision he swerved into the oncoming lane and toward the ditch on the opposite side of the road ... as he swerved the silver truck got back into the eastbound land and hit his car.”
According to KNWA, Mallett admitted to crossing over the center line while driving on New Hope and drinking one beer.
Mallett, who was also cited for careless prohibited driving, will appear in court Oct. 14.
