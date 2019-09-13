Football Friday Night (9/13/19)

Football Friday Night (9/13/19)
By Chris Hudgison | September 13, 2019 at 3:03 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 3:14 PM

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a Clay County clash. 0-1 Rector travels to 1-0 Corning in the Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Bobcat Stadium. It’s one of 13 games we’re spotlighting.

FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 3 (September 13th)

Rector at Corning (Game of the Week)

Jonesboro at Conway

Mountain Home at Nettleton

Rivercrest at Valley View

Westside at Hoxie

Greene County Tech at Newport

Pocahontas at Paragould

Brookland at Piggott

EPC at Walnut Ridge

Gosnell at Osceola

Marked Tree at Manila

Harrisburg vs. Cedar Ridge (game at JHS)

Arkadelphia 51, Wynne 31 (Thursday)

FFN Week 3: Wynne falls to Arkadelphia

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.