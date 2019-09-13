Football Friday Night (9/13/19)

Week 3 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a Clay County clash. 0-1 Rector travels to 1-0 Corning in the Game of the Week. Kickoff is Friday at 7:00pm at Bobcat Stadium. It’s one of 13 games we’re spotlighting.
FFN airs at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the Region 8 News app.
FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT - WEEK 3 (September 13th)
Rector at Corning (Game of the Week)
Jonesboro at Conway
Mountain Home at Nettleton
Rivercrest at Valley View
Westside at Hoxie
Greene County Tech at Newport
Pocahontas at Paragould
Brookland at Piggott
EPC at Walnut Ridge
Gosnell at Osceola
Marked Tree at Manila
Harrisburg vs. Cedar Ridge (game at JHS)
