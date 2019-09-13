Free options available to test deer for CWD, AGFC says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There are more than 130 locations around the state of Arkansas that allow hunters to test deer for chronic wasting disease, with state wildlife officials saying the opportunity to test is important.
According to a media release from the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission, state wildlife officials said the locations are in regional offices, drop-off locations and taxidermists offices around the state.
Officials note while that there has not been a case of CWD being transmitted to humans, it is important to test the meat.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly encourage everyone to have deer from a known CWD-positive area tested before consuming the meat. Testing also assists the AGFC with ongoing disease surveillance in the State’s deer herd,” officials said in the media release.
The meat samples are collected and tested at the Arkansas Livestock and Poultry Commission lab.
Most locations are open 24 hours a day, but an AGFC official asks hunters to be patient as the testing process continues.
“Our average turnaround has been much better than that, but hunters should plan for the two to three week window to store their deer in a freezer before processing or eating the meat,” AGFC Wildlife Health Biologist A.J. Riggs said.
