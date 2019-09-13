Greene Co. deputy fired for insubordination

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County deputy is no longer on the job after being fired for insubordination or other disrespectful conduct.
According to a press release obtained by Region 8 News, Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks says he fired Lt. Cody Oost, on Sept. 11, for violating terms of conduct as outlined in Section 5 of his employment policy.
Franks later listed out all the terms in Section 5 and highlighted the insubordination or other disrespectful conduct lines as the reason.
Sheriff Franks said he and Chief Deputy Shanon Anthony were the ones present during Oost’s termination.
Region 8 News has filed a Freedom of Information Act request for Oost’s personnel file since joining the force. We will update this story when the request has been filled.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.