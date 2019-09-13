Happening this weekend in Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s something happening for everyone this weekend in Region 8! Check it out.
Saturday, Sept. 13
Join the St. Bernards Women’s Council at the annual St. Bernards Kids 2-Miler color run. The Run/Walk will begin and end at the St. Bernards Auditorium.
Cavenaugh Thumperthon is in honor of Donald Cavenaugh, an avid runner and animal lover, and his long-time furry running partner Thumper Cavenaugh. The race will benefit the NEA Humane Society. Bring your furry running partner, and run with them.
The Great Arkansas Cleanup
Volunteers are needed to participate in Crowley’s Ridge State Park’s annual fall litter pickup September 14th, 2019 from 10:00am-11:30am. This cleanup is being held in conjunction with the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup in Arkansas, which is an annual spring statewide litter-pickup campaign by Keep Arkansas Beautiful (KAB).
It’s the 5th annual Touch A Truck Event will be held on September 14 from 10am-1pm at the NEA Baptist Hospital Clinic side parking lot.
This Event is a Dog Pageant / Talent Show! The American Cancer Society Bark For Life is a fundraising event honoring the life-long contributions of our canine caregivers. These dogs demonstrate unconditional love, joy, compassion, and no judgments of cancer survivors’ abilities or appearances.
The Spring River Car Show at the Hardy Civic Center, 301 West Main Street, Hardy. Free admission, car show check-in at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., with judging at 1:00 p.m.
Grab your friends, family and the lawn chairs, then head on down to the one and only Downtown Paragould for a night full of entertainment. They kick the night off with Dillan Cate and several other local artists. This year in connection with the Paragould Advertising and Promotions Commission, we are excited to bring you the award-winning RICOCHET as the headline entertainment!
Pumpkin Hollow’s 2019 season begins with a weekend full of fun! $13 armband days on Saturday and Sunday, special kids’ events and free face painting on Saturday, a guest performance by Sand Creek, a group of talented young musicians belonging to the 4-H Performing Arts, and the third annual Runnin’ Scared 5K.
The 2019 NEA District Fair Pageant will be held on Saturday, September 14th at the Brookland High School auditorium.
Our local Kroger is hosting a For Your Pets event on September 14, 2019, from 9:00 am-1:00 pm! Come by to meet with Jonesboro Animal Control and adopt one of our loving pets! In addition, you will receive product samples (for your pets), partner product coupons, giveaways, and more.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Anyone who has served on the former Museum Planning Committee and anyone interested in learning more about the Hoxie First Stand museum project is invited to attend this event.
Knights of Columbus is teaming up with Chris Cakes to bring you a FLIPPING good pancake breakfast. Chris Cakes will be down at the Knights Hall flipping pancakes to hungry patrons.https://www.chriscakesstl.com/Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids 12 and under. All proceeds support Blessed Sacrament School, so please see Robert Monteforte or another Knight of Columbus to purchase tickets and support our school!
We’re so excited to be DIYing this for the first time! No worries, we’ll guide you step by step.
The SEG Fall Bridal Expo will be Sunday, September 15, at the Cooper Alumni Center on the campus of AR State University.
