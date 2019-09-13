Huddle House to purchase Perkins restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huddle House is planning to purchase Memphis-based Perkins Restaurant and Bakery, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
Huddle House is based out of Atlanta and will manage Perkins out of its headquarters there. The restaurants will continue to run as separate entities.
The deal is expected to be completed by October 21.
“Strategically, this is a very good fit,” said Huddle House CEO Michael Abt. “Both Huddle House and Perkins are breakfast-first concepts, and we pride ourselves on our ability to bring families together through remarkable food and homestyle meals.”
Perkins filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month, eight years after they previously filed for bankruptcy.
There are 342 Perkins locations across North America.
