“Hunger Action Month” fights food insecurity

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - September is National Hunger Action Month, and the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas wants your help making a difference here in Region 8.
Over 74,000 people in Northeast Arkansas don’t know where their next meal is coming from.
The food bank uses Hunger Action Month to help bring awareness to food insecurity in our neighborhoods and what you can do to help.
“I think it’s important for people to understand that hunger is right next to them,” said Development Officer for Food Bank of NEA Kassie Williams. “It’s the working family that maybe just can’t make ends meet and they need a little help to get by. It’s the children in school that go to class with your kids.”
There's still plenty of time to participate in Hunger Action Month.
The Food Bank has a calendar with suggestions on how to get involved.
You can find that information and more on their Facebook page here.
