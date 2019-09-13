Intersection near school now a four-way stop

The intersection of County Road 425 and County Road 419 is now a four-way stop, according to Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell. (Source: Google Maps)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 12, 2019 at 10:42 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 10:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The people who drive near an area school will need to be careful after a major intersection was changed to a four-way stop, a school official said Thursday.

According to an email from Valley View Superintendent Bryan Russell, the intersection of County Road 425 and County Road 419 has been changed to the four-way stop due to safety precautions.

“Please use caution and drive defensively until all drivers have time to adjust to the four-way stop,” Russell said.

