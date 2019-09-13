Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to vehicle in building

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle inside a building in the 4800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
Both Jonesboro police and firefighters went to the scene around 5:55 p.m. Sept. 13 after getting a call about the vehicle.
Details were scarce. However, the desk sergeant said it appeared that a person has been turned over to paramedics for treatment.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.