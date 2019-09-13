Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to vehicle in building

By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 13, 2019 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:22 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle inside a building in the 4800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Both Jonesboro police and firefighters went to the scene around 5:55 p.m. Sept. 13 after getting a call about the vehicle.

Details were scarce. However, the desk sergeant said it appeared that a person has been turned over to paramedics for treatment.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

