JPD: Child struck by vehicle on West Cherry Avenue
By Region 8 Newsdesk | September 12, 2019 at 8:48 PM CDT - Updated September 12 at 9:04 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Cherry Avenue, according to Jonesboro police.

Emergency crews went to the scene after the child was struck by a vehicle, the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said.

Authorities got a call around 8:30 p.m. about the incident.

According to Jonesboro police, the two-year-old was being treated with non-threatening injuries.

