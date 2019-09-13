JPD: Child struck by vehicle on West Cherry Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the 1000 block of West Cherry Avenue, according to Jonesboro police.
Emergency crews went to the scene after the child was struck by a vehicle, the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said.
Authorities got a call around 8:30 p.m. about the incident.
According to Jonesboro police, the two-year-old was being treated with non-threatening injuries.
