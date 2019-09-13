Man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s murder, sentenced to 3 decades in prison

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman he was dating.
Terrance Taylor appeared in Craighead County Circuit Court Friday morning where he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Shonda Gonzalez.
Gonzalez was found murdered on March 2018 in her home on Gilbert Street in Jonesboro.
Despite Taylor initially claiming Gonzalez’s death was due to a possible heart attack, an autopsy ruled her death as a homicide.
Court documents revealed Taylor and Gonzalez were in an “abusive relationship for months.”
At his Friday court appearance, Judge Cindy Thyer sentenced Taylor to 30 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction, with an additional 10 years of a suspended sentence of imposition.
“Defendant was told in open court that the 80-day jail credit was all the defendant would receive based upon the time he served on a parole violation after this incident,” Judge Thyer recorded in her notes.
