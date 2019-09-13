Mississippi man sentenced to 15 years in prison on aggravated robbery case

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It took a Mississippi County jury less than an hour to convict a Mississippi man arrested earlier this year in connection with a robbery, prosecutors said Friday.
Granville Murphy of Starkville, Miss. was convicted Thursday of aggravated robbery during a court session in Mississippi County Circuit Court. Prosecutors said Murphy had robbed a utility worker Feb. 6 and fatally shot Terry Marshall, 63, of Blytheville the day before.
Murphy was sentenced to 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction on the aggravated robbery. He also received a five-year prison sentence after the jury found him guilty of a firearm enhancement.
Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said prosecutors Curtis Walker Jr. and Gina Knight, as well as Blytheville police investigator Jason Simpkins, helped to prepare the robbery case for trial.
Murphy is set to go on trial in October for the murder charge, Ellington said.
