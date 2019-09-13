It’s another busy night of high school volleyball around Northeast Arkansas. Valley View and Westside renewed their rivalry Thursday evening, the Lady Blazers won in straight sets to move to 13-0 on the season.
NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/12)
Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 0 (Lady Hurricane 7-0 this season)
Valley View 3, Westside 0 (Lady Blazers 13-0 this season)
Mountain Home 3, Nettleton 0
Marion 3, Paragould 2
Walnut Ridge 3, Trumann 0
Brookland 3, Southside 0
Piggott 3, Cedar Ridge 0 (Lady Mohawks 7-0 this season)
Highland 3, Blytheville 0
Cotter 3, Midland 1
Flippin 3, Izard County 0
Harding Academy 3, Riverview 0
