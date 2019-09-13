NEA HS Volleyball Scoreboard (9/12)

Valley View and Westside faced off in volleyball on September 12th, 2019. (Source: KAIT)
It’s another busy night of high school volleyball around Northeast Arkansas. Valley View and Westside renewed their rivalry Thursday evening, the Lady Blazers won in straight sets to move to 13-0 on the season.

Jonesboro 3, Greene County Tech 0 (Lady Hurricane 7-0 this season)

Valley View 3, Westside 0 (Lady Blazers 13-0 this season)

Mountain Home 3, Nettleton 0

Marion 3, Paragould 2

Walnut Ridge 3, Trumann 0

Brookland 3, Southside 0

Piggott 3, Cedar Ridge 0 (Lady Mohawks 7-0 this season)

Highland 3, Blytheville 0

Cotter 3, Midland 1

Flippin 3, Izard County 0

Harding Academy 3, Riverview 0

