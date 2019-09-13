Rare birth: Couple welcomes 9 lb. 11 oz. baby on 9/11 at 9:11

Cametrione and Justin Brown welcomed baby Christina on 9/11/19 at 9:11 and weighed in at 9 pounds 11 ounces. (Source: Brown family/Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 12, 2019 at 5:31 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 7:11 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the last 18 years, 9/11 has been a somber day of remembrance.

But for one Mid-South family, Sept. 11, 2019 is a day to celebrate.

Cametrione and Justin Brown welcomed their baby girl, Christina, Wednesday at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital. It wasn’t your average birth either.

Baby Christina was born on 9/11/19 at 9:11 and weighed in at 9 pounds 11 ounces. (Source: Brown family/Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital)
The Browns’ baby girl is a remarkable bundle of joy on the anniversary of a tragic day.

