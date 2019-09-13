Region 8 courthouse temporarily moved for renovations

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Mississippi County will be renting out a new space for the next couple of years.
The temporary courthouse will be housed at the Arkansas Northeastern College Burdette Center, while the location on Walnut Street in Blytheville undergoes renovations.
The $17 million project will revamp both the Blytheville and Osceola courthouses. The makeover will include new roofing, upgraded landscaping and expansion to the Blytheville courthouse.
Earlier this year, officials said a committee will oversee the renovation at the courthouse in Osceola.
County Judge John Nelson says once complete, these courthouses should last for another century.
“A 100 years ago and 100 years from now, before it will be done again. So, everything has got to be done exactly right. All the I’s dotted and all the T’s crossed, there is no room to have error in here," Nelson said.
Currently, every office except the circuit court is at the Arkansas Northeastern College Burdette Center.
That department will make the move in October.
Judge Nelson says the courthouse will be fully functional and they are excited to watch the years pass to get to their new home.
