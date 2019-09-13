Sept. 13: Geese causing a stink in town; Football Friday Night forecast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies are mostly clear across much of the Mid-South this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to mid-70s.
Temperatures will remain on the hot side on Friday with highs in the low to mid-90s.
A weak cold front will move across most of Arkansas this afternoon.
A few thunderstorms are expected to develop ahead of the front and some of this activity may reach northwest sections of the Mid-South.
Will they affect your Football Friday Night plans?
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has the answer coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
News Headlines
A 2-year-old child was hospitalized last night after Jonesboro police say it was hit by a car. Details coming up at the top of the hour.
Geese are causing a big stink in one Region 8 town this morning.
Some Region 8 firefighters will soon breathe a little easier after their city council approved a $170,000 purchase.
Superstitious much? Not only is it Friday the 13th, but there’s a full moon hanging over Region 8 this morning. Enjoy it while you can (if you can), experts it won’t happen again for another 30 years.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.