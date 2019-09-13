Some young adults may not be immune from the Mumps

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some young adults who received the MMR vaccine as children are no longer immune to it.
Researchers at the CDC and Emory University said it could be due to differences between the Mumps virus that’s now circulating and the strain that was in the MMR vaccine.
Autumn Grim with the Cape County Public Health Department said they’ve known the vaccine’s strength was weakening but she said the new information pinpointed college aged kids being the most susceptible.
She said there isn’t much folks can do right now.
“It is not recommended to get a third dose unless there is an ongoing outbreak. There are certain criteria that have be met per CDC guidelines before we would recommend a third dose of vaccines,” said Grim.
She said there are some cases of the mumps across the United States. She recommended taking precautions like covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze and washing your hands thoroughly.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.