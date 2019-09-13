Young brothers recognized by Dexter PD after helping neighbor who fell into drainage ditch

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - Two young brothers were celebrated for helping a woman who fell into a drainage ditch.
According to Dexter Police, 9-year-old Reese Waggoner and 5-year-old Elijah Sisk witnessed the neighbor falling into the rock filled ditch while riding their bikes on Friday, September 6.
The boys climbed down the ditch to check on the woman. One brother stayed behind while the other ran to have his mom call 911.
The woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the boys' actions could have saved the woman's life.
Police thanked the boys for their heroic action.
