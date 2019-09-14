A-State volleyball sweeps UAPB to wrap up A-State Invitational

Set 2 – A-State 25-15 A-State took an early lead in the second set and never looked back, mounting to as much as an 11-point lead. Up 22-11, the Red Wolves staved off a brief comeback by UAPB on a 3-0 run by taking three of the final four points to cruise past the Golden Lions to a 25-15 decision in the set, capped off by a kill by freshman Karolina Kugiel. With A-State ultimately claiming the match, the Red Wolves improved to 31-0 since 2017 when going up 2-0 in the match.